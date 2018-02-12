Gas spill sparks highway inferno in China

BEIJING: A Chinese highway transformed into a raging inferno after an overturned tanker coated the road in liquid natural gas, creating a potential deathtrap for unsuspecting motorists. Dashcam footage from a passing car shows a blue sedan bursting into flames just moments after the driver pulled onto the shoulder behind the tanker truck. As he pulls over, the entire length of road turns into a sea of flame, engulfing another car and incinerating trees and bushes edging the road. He then dashes out of the car in a desperate bid to escape. The dramatic footage was taken on Sunday along the Beijing-Harbin Expressway in Hebei province, bordering Beijing. Two people were seriously burned and another six sustained light injuries, according to local media reports. The rig’s drivers escaped injury. The motorway is a major thoroughfare for trucks carrying coal, LNG and other commodities, as well as motorists.

AFP