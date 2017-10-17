Gas station attendant critical after being run over

A 27-year-old lady gas station attendant is in critical condition after she was run over by a sedan while crossing a pedestrian lane on Tuesday early morning in Santa Cruz, Manila.

Dianne Viesca was unconscious when she was rushed to the Metropolitan Hospital while Jeremy Ayat, 41, the driver of a black Hyundai with plate number ACX-9698 surrendered to the Manila Traffic Bureau.

The incident was captured by a closed-circuit television being operated by Barangay 334, Zone 33.

The footage showed Ayat hit Viesca as she was crossing along Rizal Avenue in Manila.

The victim sustained bruises in her head and body after she hit the windshield, which shattered because of the hard impact.

According to Viesca’s co-worker, Elizabeth Barnachea, the victim had just finished her duty and was on her way home while Ayat was also on his way home after attending a birthday party.

Ayat admitted he was under the influence of liquor.

Police is preparing to file the appropriate charges against the suspect. JAIME R. PILAPIL