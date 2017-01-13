Gas station supervisor dies

The supervisor of the gas station in Pasig City that was hit by fire caused by an LPG leak on Wednesday died in hospital on Thursday.

William Khey, 39, supervisor of the Omni Gas Corp. succumbed to his injuries at around 10 a.m. St. Luke’s Hospital. He suffered third-degree burns.

The other injured victims who were brought to various hospitals are still undergoing treatment. Twelve of them were in critical condition.

The fire started at 1:06 a.m. at the storage area of the Ragasco Refilling Station along Sandoval Street, Barangay San Miguel.

Initial investigation showed that the fire was caused by a leak from an LPG that spread to nearby gas stations Flying V and Omni Gas Corp., a hardware store and several houses.

Fire officials estimated damage to property at P20 million.