Gascon and the illusion of independence: Supreme Court should correct him

IN a pregnant comment on the notion of an “independent office” under the 1973 Constitution, constitution expert Fr, Joaquin Bernas, S.J. wrote: “Independent of whom? That is the question I would ask. The one person from which such a body cannot be independent is the president.

“The powers of the envisioned office are executive and administrative in nature. The office must therefore be lodged within the executive department. There lies the illusion of independence.”

He goes on: “We have this provision of the Constitution which says: ‘The President shall have control of all the executive departments, bureaus, and offices. [The Charter] proposes to create an independent office but ironically controlled by the President’.”

Gascon to assist in any way

It was doubtless with the armor of “independence” that CHR chairman Jose Luis Martin Gascon made bold to announce that our Republic’s Commission on Human Rights (CHR) is ready to work with the International Criminal Court (ICC) in investigating the killings carried out in President Duterte’s war on drugs.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda only talked about a “preliminary examination” to analyze alleged crimes carried out since July 2016, and to determine whether they should go to the next step, a preliminary investigation.

But Gascon was excited. He intoned: “The CHR is ready, if requested, to assist in any way with the process of preliminary examination. The government, as a party to the Rome Statute, is duty-bound to fully cooperate with the ICC.”

This is to say that the CHR will commit public resources and personnel to the examination process. If the preliminary examination, after its four necessary steps, leads to a preliminary investigation, Gascon and CHR will evidently put in more chips. And if after a prolonged disputation, the ICC decides to file a case for a crime against humanity against President Duterte and other public officials, Gascon will be ready to travel to The Hague to testify against them at public expense.

Bearing witness against our govt

Did the Constitution framers create the human rights commission with the intent of seeing it bear witness against our own president and our own government in an international court of law?

Is this connoted by the lazy hereby provision (Article XIII,Sec. 17), “There is hereby created an independent office called the Commission on Human rights.”

What is the president’s power of control over the commission? Did the Charter framers mean to free the CHR and its chairman from such control? Let’s turn again to Bernas: “What precisely is the power of control of which the Constitution speaks? This awesome power of control has been defined as ‘the power of an officer to alter or modify or nullify or set aside what a subordinate officer had done in the performance of his duties and to substitute the judgment of the former for that of the latter’.”

Such power has been given to the president over all executive officers from cabinet member to the lowliest clerk, including therefore the members of the human rights commission.

Like the Macabebes

To find a parallel for Gascon’s disloyalty in the annals of the nation, we have to reach far back to the birth of the nation to behold acts as foul and repugnant – the infamy of the Macabebe Scouts.

The Macabebe Scouts are emblazoned in national history for joining the Spaniards in the Philippine Revolution of 1896; and enlisting with American troops in the Filipino-American War of 1899-1902.

The Macabebe scouts were critical to the efforts of America’s conquering forces in 1898 to form a Filipino military auxiliary corps to assist in the military campaign.

One of the most insightful accounts about the Macabebes is provided by Brian McAllister Linn in his book, The Philippine War (University Press of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas, 2000). Linn writes:

“The final step was Lt. Matthew A. Batson’s recruitment of a company from the town of Macabebe, Pampanga province. On 10 September 1899, the Macabebe Scouts was formally organized. Given a short course in drill and tactics, equipped with Krag carbines, and assigned to four-to-six-men banca teams, they quickly reduced guerilla attacks on army communications. Greatly impressed, Otis ordered another Macabebe company organized on September 21, and a third on October 6. Within a few weeks, the 8th Corps had gone from having no Filipino troops to a five-company battalion, fittingly titled Batson’s Macabebe Scouts. …Batson’s were the first of what would eventually become a military auxiliary corps of over 15,000.”

US Army officers remained basically skeptical of using Filipinos to fight Filipinos; they were more amenable to Filipinos governing Filipinos under American auspices. This was especially true in the Visayas, where the army approved local governments complete with mayors and town councils. The US policy would shift towards recruiting Filipinos to handle the tasks of government.

CHR’s ignoble history

Gascon’s policy of undermining the Philippine government deserves classification with the Macabebes’ infamy, because he is an appointed official of a constitutional office, which enjoys a P5 billion annual budget. If Gascon has his way, he will fry our people on their own oil, to use a Filipino colloquialism.

This will happen if the Congress and the Supreme Court do not correct a horrible omission in our statute books, and a blind decision in the high court’s rulings.

On February 2, 1987, the Filipino people ratified the new Constitution of the Republic of the Philippines.

On May 5, 1987, six days before the holding of the first national elections under the 1987 Constitution on May 11, 1987, President Aquino issued Executive Order 163 to formally establish the Commission on Human Rights, and abolished the Presidential Committee on Human Rights.

She complemented this with Executive Order 163-A on June 30, 1987, which declared that the CHR’s commissioners would serve “at the pleasure of the president.”

But the Supreme Court struck down the supplementary EO as unconstitutional, without touching the main one.

Significantly, Aquino created the CHR barely two months before the new congress (the eighth Congress) was scheduled to convene on July 27, 1987.

The decision to preempt and bypass Congress was deliberate and calculated. The Aquino administration did not want the legislature to scrutinize the prospective law, and to have a hand in the creation of the human rights commission.

Need for organic law

I have always been troubled that whenever I have written about the shaky legal foundations of the CHR and the wrongheaded policies of its chairman, it sounds as though I were opposed to the cause of human rights in the country and in the world. This is absurd; it does not rhyme with nearly everything that I have written about our constitutional system, history, culture and public life.

The anomaly is the result of a contradiction between our constitutional tradition and the slovenly creation of the human rights commission. Our people fully believe in human rights, but the political culture has tolerated a lie about the birth of the CHR.

The nation still needs an organic law creating the Commission on Human Rights, in keeping with the constitutional instruction to Congress.

It is contended by CHR defenders that President Corazon Aquino legally created the commission with Executive Order 163, because of a transitory provision in Article XVIII, Section 6: “The incumbent president shall continue to exercise legislative powers until the first congress is convened.”

If President Aquino’s intent was to really preempt the Congress in creating the commission, why did she not issue a presidential decree for such an organic law? Why issue instead a mere executive order, and then complicate it by issuing a supplemental executive order?

It’s time for the present Congress to pass an authentic organic law for the Commission on Human Rights.

We have to take the issue back to the fundamentals of lawmaking, instead of subjecting ourselves to the delusions of independence.

