If Gascon resigns, House may reconsider CHR budget, says House leader

MINORITY leader Danilo Suarez said the House of Representatives may rethink the P1,000 budget of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) if its Chairman Chito Gascon would resign.

“I am willing to ask the majority to reconsider the P1,000 budget of CHR if there will be a reorganization,” Suarez said on Wednesday, a day after the House approved on second reading the proposed national budget for 2018.

“You cannot fire them kasi constitutional ang office na iyan. But if he will stay there, we will stand pat…Pero if magre-resign siya, siguro ire-reconsider namin ‘yung position ng budget ng Commission on Human Rights,” he said.

(You cannot fire them kasi constitutional ang office na iyan. But if he will stay there, we will stand pat…But if he will resign, maybe we would reconsider the position of the budget of the Commission on Human Rights.)

When sought for his reaction, Gascon said the House decision to slash the budget was “whimsical and capricious” while senators said they would do their “darn best” to restore the commission’s proposed P678-million allocation.

READ: Senators to do ‘darn best’ to restore P678-M human rights budget

READ: ‘Whimsical, capricious,’ says CHR chief on House-approved P1,000-budget