Gasoline prices up by 30 centavos

Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum, Seaoil, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines and Flying V will increase the pump prices of gasoline by 30 centavos on Tuesday.

No price adjustments for diesel and kerosene were announced.

This is the first price hike for the month of May. It follows two consecutive weeks of hefty price rollbacks.

Pilipinas Shell, Eastern Petroleum, Seaoil, Phoenix Petroeum, and PTT Philippines will adjust their pump prices at 6 a.m. while Flying V will implement the increase at 12 midnight.