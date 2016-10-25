Gasoline prices up, diesel down

OIL companies will again adjust their pump prices effective on October 18, Tuesday.

In separate advisories on Monday, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Seaoil, Unioil and Flying V said they will raise gasoline prices for the seventh time by 20 centavos per liter but will roll back diesel prices by 10 centavos per liter.

Shell, Caltex, Seaoil and Flying V said they will cut kerosene prices by 15 centavos per liter.

Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Eastern Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines and Seaoil said they will implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Flying V will adjust its rates at 12:01 a.m., also on Tuesday.

Department of Energy (DOE) oil monitoring for Metro Manila as of October 18 showed that diesel prices ranged from P27.40 to P30.75 per liter with a common price of P28.70 per liter; gasoline from P35.40 to P44.94 per liter with a common price of P42.80 per liter; and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in P11-kilogram cylinder from P400 to P620.

Gasoline had a net increase of P5.04 per liter for the year and diesel had a net hike of P7.63 per liter.

The latest price changes resulted from average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global markets.