Gasoline up, diesel down

In separate advisories on Monday, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum, Phoenix Petroleum, PTT Philippines, Unioil, Seaoil and Flying V said they will raise gasoline prices by 30 centavos per liter but cut diesel prices by 10 centavos per liter.

It was learned that there will be no price movement this week for kerosene.

Pilipinas Shell, Phoenix, PT, Unioil, Seaoil and Flying V said they will implement the price changes at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Flying V said its price adjustments will take effect at 12:01 a.m. also on Tuesday.

Department of Energy oil monitoring for Metro Manila as of September 13 showed that diesel prices range from P24.50 to P28.57; gasoline from P34.20 to P43.05; and LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in P11-kilogram cylinder from P405 to P633.

The monitoring showed that gasoline had a net increase of P2.89 per liter for the year and diesel had a net hike of P4.73 per liter.

LPG had a net decrease of P7.33 per kilogram.

The latest price changes resulted from average price movements for the previous five trading days in the global markets.