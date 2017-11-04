Gaston shines in AIM President’s Cup

Francis Gaston (MBM 73) clinched the top honors after finishing with the lowest net in the 2017 Asian Institute of Management (AIM) President’s Cup last October 18 at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Raymond Lacdao (MBM 2000) took home the lowest gross plum.

Les Reyes (ME 04) ruled Class A followed Noel Felicia (MM 1998) and Juan Paolo Martirez (MBA 2013), respectively.

Will Tee Ten emerged as Class B champion. Finishing second and third, respectively, were M-Ray Morales (MBM 1988) and Jovy Santos (MDP 2005).

Hubert Tubio dominated Class C followed by Maximo Reyes and Robbie Pablo.

AIM president and dean Jikyeong Kang delivered the inspirational message during the tee-off.

Among the raffle prizes in the tourney were flat screen televisions, golf clubs and bags, as well as gift certificates.

The tournament was backed by Security Bank Corporation as Presenting and Eagle sponsor; Proscenium at Rockwell as Eagle sponsor; Metro Pacific Investments Corporation and Uniqlo LifeWear as Birdie sponsors; Bounty Agro Ventures – Chooks to Go and Cresina as Par sponsors; and Autohub as hole-in-one sponsor.

Hole sponsors were Toyota Pasong Tamo, San Miguel Brewery, Ginebra San Miguel, Marcventures Mining and Development Corp., Vizcarra Pharmaceuticals, Trans-Phil Credit Corp., Davercity, The Therapy and Cabre Umbrellas. The tournament has the Manila Broadcasting Corporation and The Manila Times as media partners.

Plans for the 2018 AIM President’s Golf Cup were already being laid out as part of the institute’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Since its revival in 2015, the tournament has brought together a veritable who’s who of Philippine business and society, including top corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and development leaders to enjoy the sport of golf.