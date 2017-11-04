Saturday, November 4, 2017
    Gaston shines in AIM President's Cup

    Francis Gaston (MBM 73) clinched the top honors after finishing with the lowest net in the 2017 Asian Institute of Management (AIM) President’s Cup last October 18 at the Sta. Elena Golf Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

    Raymond Lacdao (MBM 2000) took home the lowest gross plum.

    Les Reyes (ME 04) ruled Class A followed Noel Felicia (MM 1998) and Juan Paolo Martirez (MBA 2013), respectively.

    The winners of the 2017 AIM President’s Cup (from left): Jovy Santos (MDP 05) Class B 2nd Runner Up; Noel Felicia, (MM 98) Class A 1st Runner Up; M-Rey Morales (MBM 88) Class B 1st Runner Up; Les Reyes (ME 04) Class A Champion; Polly Nazareno (MBM 73) former Chairman of the Board of Trustees; Willy Tee Ten Class B Champion; Juan Paolo Martirez (MBA 13) Class A 2nd Runner Up; Robbie Pablo Class C 2nd Runner Up; Francis Gaston (MBM 73) Lowest Gross Champion; and Maximo Reyes Class C 1st Runner Up. Not in photo: Hubert Tubio Class C Champion and Raymond Lacdao (MBM 2000) Lowest Net Champion. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

    Will Tee Ten emerged as Class B champion. Finishing second and third, respectively, were M-Ray Morales (MBM 1988) and Jovy Santos (MDP 2005).

    Hubert Tubio dominated Class C followed by Maximo Reyes and Robbie Pablo.

    AIM president and dean Jikyeong Kang delivered the inspirational message during the tee-off.

    Among the raffle prizes in the tourney were flat screen televisions, golf clubs and bags, as well as gift certificates.

    The tournament was backed by Security Bank Corporation as Presenting and Eagle sponsor; Proscenium at Rockwell as Eagle sponsor; Metro Pacific Investments Corporation and Uniqlo LifeWear as Birdie sponsors; Bounty Agro Ventures – Chooks to Go and Cresina as Par sponsors; and Autohub as hole-in-one sponsor.

    Hole sponsors were Toyota Pasong Tamo, San Miguel Brewery, Ginebra San Miguel, Marcventures Mining and Development Corp., Vizcarra Pharmaceuticals, Trans-Phil Credit Corp., Davercity, The Therapy and Cabre Umbrellas. The tournament has the Manila Broadcasting Corporation and The Manila Times as media partners.

    Plans for the 2018 AIM President’s Golf Cup were already being laid out as part of the institute’s 50th anniversary celebration.

    Since its revival in 2015, the tournament has brought together a veritable who’s who of Philippine business and society, including top corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and development leaders to enjoy the sport of golf.

