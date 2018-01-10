Gatchalian seeks probe of Malampaya funds

SEN. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday sought an investigation into the alleged anomalous disbursements of over P38.8 billion Malampaya funds under the Arroyo and Aquino administrations.

He filed Senate Resolution 579 that directs the appropriate Senate committee to conduct an inquiry “on the release of the Malampaya Funds by the Department of Budget and Management without complete documentary requirements.”

Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy, said as of May 21, 2012, P38.8 billion has been released by DBM to various non-government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), and the provincial government of Palawan.

“These funds were meant to finance the development of energy resources. Their usage for other purposes, and without following the clear procedural requirements concerning their disbursement, is a serious cause for concern that must be looked into by the government,” he said.

“Considering the large amount of public funds involved, I believe an immediate inquiry is necessary to hold erring public officers responsible for the irregular release of these funds, and to prevent future illegal exploitation of these funds,” the senator added.

In its 80-page Sectoral Performance Audit report released on October 30, 2017, the Commission on Audit focused on Malampaya Fund releases by the DBM from 2004 to 2012, covering the full six-year term of former president and incumbent Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and the first two years of former president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

The CoA said the fund releases “were not intended for energy resource development and exploitation programs and projects of the government.” The state auditor said that due to the questionable fund releases, “the very purpose for which Malampaya Fund was established is therefore yet to be served.”

The Malampaya Fund, which holds the government’s profit share from the exploitation of natural gas resources in the Camago-Malampaya Reservoir under Service Contract 38, accrued P173.280 billion from the operations between January 2002 and June 2013.

These funds were collected by the Department of Energy and managed by the Bureau of Treasury for the exploration and development of energy resources. In 2007, the DBM was authorized to release money from the Fund according to certain guidelines.

However, the CoA report revealed that Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notices of Cash Allocations (NCAs) were issued with incomplete documentary requirements, such as the lack of project proposals, requests for funds from the implementing agencies, proof of DBM evaluation, or approval by the President.

The senator said the questionable release of the Malampaya funds violated Presidential Decree No. 910 Series of 1976, Executive Order 683 Series of 2007, Joint Circular No. 3 series of 2008 of DBM, Department of Energy and Department of Finance, and other relevant laws and rules and regulations as specified in the Commission on Audit’s Special Report No. 2017-04.