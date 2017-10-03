Gatlin left off shortlist for best athlete

PARIS: Controversial world 100-meter champion Justin Gatlin was left off the list of nominees for the IAAF’s World Athlete of the Year awards. Gatlin, who has served two doping bans, was a surprise winner of the 100m in London in August as Jamaican great Usain Bolt bowed out of his top-class career with a disappointing bronze medal. When the IAAF named on Monday their 10 male and female nominees for the 2017 awards, Gatlin’s name was conspicuous by its absence. It is the first time since 2004—when Gatlin was also omitted— that the world or Olympic 100m champion has been left off the list.

AFP