GAU extends winning streak to four games in PFFWL

Green Archers United (GAU) FC kept its winning streak going at the expense of University of Sto. Tomas (UST) as it notched a 3-1 victory in the Philippine Football Federation Women’s League (PFFWL) on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium in Manila.

Playing back-to-back games in two days, GAU showed no signs of fatigue as netting two goals in the second half to ride on a four-game winning roll and tighten its grip of the second spot with 15 points to show on a 5-0-2 win-draw-loss record.

The Tigresses, who also played two successive fixtures, suffered their second straight setback and dropped to ninth-place with six points on a 2-0-4 card.

GAU’s Anicka Castañeda nailed the first goal in the 23rd minute but UST managed to equalize before the halftime with a goal from Shela Mae Cadag, who exploited goalkeeper Natasha Lacson’s costly mistake.

Isabel Montelibano chased the ball on the left side then fired a curling shot from a tight angle to bring the former United Football League (UFL) Youth champion back to the driver’s seat in the 62nd minute.

Alisha del Campo received a pass near the penalty box then promptly controlled the ball on the first touch before hitting in the 77th and GAU held on for the rest of the match.

Meanwhile, Hiraya FC blanked University of the Philippines, 2-0, for its first string of victories in the inaugural season of the PFFWL.

Hiraya proved its 3-2 stunner over erstwhile second place OutKast FC the previous day was no fluke, notching its second consecutive win to soar to solo sixth place with nine points on a 3-0-4 slate.

The Lady Maroons absorbed its third straight loss as they remained on the fifth spot, having a goal difference advantage over Hiraya and The Younghusband Football Academy, which carry similar records.