’I gave CPR,’ says Solano but denies role in hazing

A SUSPECT in the killing of Horacio Tomas Castillo 3rd surrendered to Sen. Panfilo Lacson and said that he wasn’t at the hazing of the freshman law student but admitted that he gave him CPR when his help was sought by the fraternity which conducted the initiation rites.

John Paul Solano, accompanied by his lawyer, Paterno Esmaquel, went to Lacson’s office at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City.

“I wasn’t there,” said Solano said when asked in a press conference whether he was present during the hazing.

He said he merely gave “medical assistance” to Castillo.

“My involvement is to give medical assistance because they (the fraternity members) were in chaos that time. I was there to give medical assistance. I am a medical health provider so more or less they would call me,” he said.

Solano said Castillo was unconscious when he saw him.

“More or less he was half dead. I can’t give final verdict that he was dead because I am not a doctor. He was unconscious. I did give (him) CPR and then when I can’t do anything else I brought him to the hospital,” said Solano.

In a previous statement to police, Solano said he found Castillo in Tondo, Manila at about 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Identifying himself as medical technologist at that time, Solano said that he flagged down a pick-up truck that brought him and Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital where the student was declared dead on arrival.

Initial police investigation showed that Solano was a member of the Aegis Juris and so were Ralph and Antonio Trangia, father and son, who allegedly owned the pick-up truck.

Ralph Trangia left the country on September 19, a day before the Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) was issued on the officers and members of the Aegis Juris.