Gavina ready to part ways with top pick

Kia coach Chris Gavina said he is ready to part ways with the top overall pick, which is expected to be the 6’7 Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger, in the coming 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Rookie Annual Draft on October 29.

Advertisements

There were reports that Picanto have offered their No. 1 pick to San Miguel Beer in exchange of veteran big man Jay-R Reyes, Keith Agovida and Rashawn Mcarthy plus the Beermen’s late first round pick in this year’s rookie draft.

Officials of both camps are not confirming nor denying the report.

“If this trade does push through, I think we would be getting in return Keith Agovida, a two-player who had a break out with us when I first took over and he gives us that versatile swing defender who has the capability to attack the basket with his length,” Gavina told The Manila Times through a text message on Saturday.

“Rashawn Mccarthy to me has the capability of becoming our version of Chris Ross, a player who is highly athletic and explosive, and can shoot and at the same time can defend multiple positions. I’m sure with the string of Championships both players have won that experience they could carry over to us.”

“About (Jay-R) Reyes, I feel there is still a lot in his tank and could definitely provide us a much needed boost in our front court. He is a veteran with championship experience and that goes a long way for a young team like we have,” added Gavina, noting that they could still pick a competitive player late in the first round.

“I’d love to get a chance to coach a guy like (Christian) Standhardinger but I have to be prepared to fill the gaps we have on our team with who we have now. I’m hoping we can land a big at that 12th pick,” he said.

The proposed trade though still needs the approval of the PBA Commissioner’s Office and PBA media bureau chief Willie Marcial said that they haven’t received the trade papers yet.

The team that will draft Standhardinger needs to wait for at least six months as the Filipino-German is still with the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions that will see action in the Asean Basketball League, which kicks off on November 17.