Gayoso stars as Ateneo takes UAAP crown

Sophomore striker Javier Gayoso delivered the golden goal for Ateneo de Manila University and beat Far Eastern University (FEU), 1-0, to claim the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s football title at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium on Sunday.

The prolific forward, who was also named as this season’s Most Valuable Player and Best Striker, picked up his deflected attempt after a defensive lapse by the Tamaraws and found the back of the net in the 39th minute that proved to be the lone goal of the championship match.

The Blue Eagles managed to protect the slim lead as FEU was unsuccessful in tying the game to settle for the runner-up finish.

It was Ateneo’s seventh UAAP title that capped its amazing season after topping the elimination round with a record of 11-2-1 (win-draw-loss).

That put them in a Final Four encounter with University of Santo Tomas (UST), which they beat, 2-1, on Gayoso’s brace.

Meanwhile, Ateneo freshman Jordan Jarvis was named as the Rookie of the Year while teammates AJ Arcilla and Jeremiah Rocha were awarded as the Best Goalkeeper and Best Defender, respectively.

Veteran Paolo Bugas of FEU was given the Best Midfielder award.

JAELLE NEVIN REYES