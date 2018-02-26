Gazoo powered by PIAA

With research and development gained from motor sports campaigns such as being the official lighting system of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, Team ADVAN-Tein Subaru, and Nakajima-Epson Racing, and a dominating presence in the Paris-Dakar and Japan Super GT, PIAA upholds the knowledge gained by combining market-driven concepts with the latest technology to make night, inclement weather, and off-road driving as safe as possible.

PIAA technicians continually raise the bar on visibility products whose lamps take their styling and lighting performance cues from the popular PIAA 1100x lamps, which have been a staple of the PIAA line-up for years.

Aldrich Sacdalan of PIAA Ph said PIAA developed the LED driving and fog lamps as a quality alternative for those vehicle owners who are attracted to the visual appearance and low-heat attributes of LED lighting.

“With the introduction of PIAA 1100LED driving lamps, we’re now offering vehicle owners the convenient choice of outfitting their vehicles with high-quality LED lamps, because the PIAA bulbs and fog lamps fit into the exact on OEM bumpers or custom brackets,” he added.

PIAA has always been committed to providing quality products that drive customer satisfaction with their line of LED headlights and fog lamps. A special beam “cutline” is what differentiates PIAA technology from the competition. The beam of light is clear, and a directional frontal burst is engineered to not inconvenience oncoming motorists.

