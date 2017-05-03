GBP, Federal Land sign power supply deal

GLOBAL Business Power (GBP), through its retail energy arm Global Energy Supply Corp. (GESC), recently signed a power supply agreement with Federal Land, Inc. (FLI) and Cathay International Resources Corp. (CIRC) under the Department of Energy’s retail competition and open access (RCOA) scheme.

Under the agreement, Global Energy will supply the electric power requirements of FLI’s GT Tower International in Makati City, as well as that of Marco Polo Cebu.

RCOA is a provision under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) that allows “contestable customers,” or those whose peak demand fall within a set contestability, to freely choose their electricity supplier. The current mandatory contestability includes end-users consuming at least 1 MW of power.

GT Tower International is one of Makati’s premier commercial buildings while Marco Polo Cebu is a recognized leader in Cebu for luxury business accommodation.

GBP is one of the leading independent power producers in the Visayas and Mindoro, with facilities located in Cebu, Iloilo, Aklan and Mindoro.

