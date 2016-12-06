GBP, Mabuhay Filcement sign contract under RCOA

Global Business Power Corp.(GBP) through its official retail energy arm, GlobalEnergy Supply Corporation (GESC), recently signed a power supply agreement with Mabuhay Filcement under the Department of Energy’s retail competition and open access (RCOA) scheme.

Under the agreement, GESC will supply 10 megawatts (MW) of electrical output to Mabuhay Filcement for one year.

“The energy and cement manufacturing industries are two of our most dynamic economic sectors, providing synergy where GBP and Mabuhay Filcement can work together to drive our progress,” GBP president Rolando Bacani said in a statement on Monday.

Highlighting the two companies’ shared commitment to the region’s development, Bacani further stressed that the new linkage goes beyond supplying power to Mabuhay FilCement’s operations.

“Every bag of cement entails gainful employment for people, more buildings for communities, wider roads for trade and ultimately a more resilient future for our children,” he added.

Mabuhay Filcement CEO Enrison Benedicto, also expressed excitement for the partnership, underscoring that GBP’s tradition of operational excellence has gained their trust and led them to choose GESC among other retail electricity suppliers (RES).

RCOA is a provision under the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) that allows “contestable customers,” or those whose peak demand fall within a set contestability, to freely choose their electricity supplier. The current mandatory contestability includes end-users consuming at least 1 MW of power.

Other executives present during the signing were GBP Executive Vice President Jaime Azurin and First Vice President for Cebu operations Leah Diaz; and Mabuhay Filcement, Inc. Vice President for Admin and Finance Rosemarie Encallado.

GBP is one of the leading independent power producers in the Visayas and Mindoro, with facilities located in Cebu, Iloilo, Aklan and Mindoro.

The company is owned by Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc. and Meralco Power Gen (MGen) of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) and JG Summit Holdings, Inc.