GCash targets 10M users in 2018

GLOBE Telecom’s e-cash services provider GCash is targeting to have 10 million users in 2018 with the expanded rollout of its e-payment services in the country.

Albert Tinio, GCash president and chief operating officer, told reporters on Wednesday they are looking at doubling their current 5 million subscribers to 10 million by next year.

“Our subscribers are a mix of regular subscribers and subscribers who are on payroll, and they receive their salaries on a regular basis through our [app]. As the users get more and more used to the convenience of using the app or the service, this becomes their wallet. They don’t bring cash anymore, only smartphones,” he said at the media launch of their scan-to-pay program or QR code.

Tinio said they need to engage more merchants to accept the technology. He said GCash is currently engaged with 700 merchants and is targeting to hit 4,000 merchants before the year ends.

“Our intention is for people to use it, to adopt the technology, not just the big malls. We also look at merchants,” he said.

He said GCash does an average of about P6 billion worth of transactions a month, of which 80 percent is load-related.

At the media launch, GCash, in partnership with Ant Financial, rolled out their scan-to-pay program at the Glorietta 4 Mall as part of their vision to cover all Ayala Malls by year-end.

By November 11, Tinio said they expect that all the merchants in Glorietta 4, including cinemas and food courts, will accept GCash already.

Explaining the role of Ant Financial, Tinio said: “What Ant is introducing or teaching us is their expertise. In China there are 450 million users and before they got there, they must have learned a lot of lessons. We have the benefit of that experience, like this is the best way to do it, this is the best way to monitor it, to secure it, we can have all of that. We don’t need to wait and experience it ourselves.”