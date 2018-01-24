GDP data pulls peso to P51.10 : $1

The peso fell back into P51 per dollar territory on Tuesday following the announcement that Philippine economic growth had slowed in the last three months of 2017.

The currency closed at P51.10 against the greenback, its weakest in over two weeks and down 27 centavos from Monday.

“The peso depreciated because of the weaker-than-expected growth … in the fourth quarter of 2017. Growth came at 6.6 percent, while most analysts are expecting about 6.7 percent,” Land Bank of the Philippines market economist Guian Angelo Dumalagan said.

The result led to full-year growth of 6.7 percent, near the lower end of the government’s 6.5-7.5 target and also slower than the 6.9 percent recorded in 2016.

Dumalagan said that given the breach above the P51, movement between P50.70 to P51.30 could be expected in the next three days.

The dollar might potentially show some downward correction by Friday amid likely softer US housing data and possibly some hawkish hints from the European Central Bank, he added.

Analysts at the Bank of the Philippine Islands said also said the peso-dollar exchange rate was buffeted by Q4 growth coming in slightly below market consensus.

“Maturing NDF (non-deliverable forward) placements pushed the pair higher [with]investors betting on sustained weakness of the currency with government spending gaining in fourth quarter 2017. Exporters were quick to sell into the move while importers await better levels,” they said.

For ING Bank Manila senior economist Joey Cuyegkeng, import demand for the US dollar remains strong with income tax cuts under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law generating demand for consumer durables.

He added that increased hedging activity, together with higher international oil prices, would not only boost the import bill but also demand for US dollar.