GEEK HEAVEN

Headquarters

Finding official and limited-edition collectibles has gotten easier for Filipino pop culture fans with the launch of Headquarters (HQ), a new specialty store that provides a one-stop source of authentic geek merchandise in the country.

The concept store, located in Uptown Mall, Taguig City, aims to curate officially licensed merchandise from different parts of the world and provide for a wide range of interests, whether it be comic books, movies, anime, video games, music or other areas of pop culture.

“One hurdle that pop culture fans typically face is the difficulty of acquiring limited-edition items, especially since most of these are sold overseas. With Headquarters, we want to bridge the gap between enthusiasts and merchandise that are relevant to their interest, by making these items more accessible to them,” said Melvin Lloyd Lim, president of HQ.

“Fans of different interests and age groups will definitely find something to suit them at Headquarters. We will carry official merchandise from international names, as well as rare collectibles from Japanese toy manufacturers. Our opening mix includes merchandise from Ultraman, Daimos, Mazinger Z, Lupin the Third and Tezuka Productions such as Astro Boy and Black Jack,” Lim said. “We will be introducing more series merchandise from time to time, so there will always be something new for fans to look forward to.”

For more information about the store and its current promotions, access HQ via its social media accounts: Facebook (www.facebook.com/HQStorePH) and Instagram @hqstoreph (www.instagram.com/hqstoreph/).