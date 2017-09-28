GEMS OF LOVE

F&C Jewelry

For over 40 years, F&C Jewelry, the homegrown luxury jewelry brand, has designed timeless masterpieces for women who appreciate true luxury. From the stylishly simple to the fabulously ornate, F&C Jewelry presents diverse diamond engagement rings and weddings bands that capture the spirit of love and commitment. It boasts a range of different styles in diamonds and gold to suit the varying tastes of discerning brides. Famous for its traditional craftsmanship, F&C Jewelry is still highly regarded and seen as a dynamic player and a true style purveyor that understands the tastes and the trends of the times.

F&C Jewelry is located at The SM Stores and Glorietta 4, Ayala Center. Visit www.fncjewelry.com for more information.