Gen San netter cops MPV plum

IBA, Zambales: General Santos City netter Sharyl Nhey Delos Santos, 19, was named Most Valuable Player after defeating Central Visayas’ Shane Villareal, 8-5, in the women’s singles event of the 2017 Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) National Games at the Zambales Sports Complex here.

“I did not expect to win because she was really good. I just did what my father had told me to do—to win every game, which is really our aim,” said Delos Santos, the eldest among three siblings.

Tennis became Delos Santos’ livelihood teaching children after school hours. She is currently about to begin her third year as a BS Physical Education student at the Holy Trinity College.

“My parent has no stable job. That’s why I uses my time in the court to teach and earn as much to support our basic needs,” added Delos Santos, who competed in the Palarong Pambansa five times where she won three bronze medals.

Western Visayas players Mary Grace Zapanta and Danielle Aligaen bagged the bronze medal in the same event.

Neil Tangalin of Cordillera Administrative Region took home the gold and the MVP plum in the men’s singles, followed by Daniel Villasenor of Bicol Region, Valen Torrefranca of Western Visayas and Shawn Villamer of Bicol.

Central Visayas emerged as the most bemedalled in tennis with a 12-3-2 (gold-silver-bronze) medal tally.

Meanwhile, the University of Visayas Green Lancers waited three years to return to the finals and it was all worth it after they reclaimed the men’s basketball title.

The Lancers, representing Central Visayas, thumped the Iloilo cagers from Western Visayas, 76-64.

“This is a big win for us and it’s very special for me because this marked my first year of handling our PRISAA basketball team. We are also happy that we’ve returned after three years,” said UV head coach Jojo Maglasang, who was also named Best Coach.

Finals MVP Alfred Codilla led the mythical five that include his teammates Josue Segumpan and Jan Movic Soliva as well as Joshua Edjan of Bicol Region and Miguel Sasuman of Western Visayas.

Calabarzon won its sixth straight girls’ basketball title after beating Davao Region, 49-48, behind the prowess of Marielle Campaza. The Calabarzon boys’ team, on the other hand, defeated Central Luzon, 56-53.

Zamboanga, where Olympian Hidilyn Diaz hails, collected 18 gold, eight silver, and seven bronze medals in weightlifting. Zamboanga has a total medal haul of 27-14-13.

Central Visayas table tennis players Diana Oliverio and Val Stephen Jaca copped the Most Outstanding Athlete plum by winning three medals each.

Oliverio bagged three gold in women’s singles, mixed doubles and team event while Jaca won two gold in mixed doubles and team event, and one bronze in men’s single.

The Central Visayas netters garnered 15 gold, two silver and one bronze medal in the seniors division.

In table tennis youth section, Central Luzon took home 15 gold and two bronze.

Western Visayas crushed Central Mindanao, 10-2, to win the gold medal in softball.

In men’s football, Negros Island Region outclassed Central Visayas, 3-1, to claim the top honors in the seniors division.

In the final standings, Central Visayas was leading with 124 gold, 64 silver and 59 bronze medals to retain the overall crown for the fifth straight year. Following second and third, respectively, were Western Visayas (53-53-65) and NIR (38-2-12).

In the youth division, Western Visayas retained the overall title with 92-43-23, followed by Central Luzon with 33-53-7 and NIR with 26-16-4.

Over 5,000 student-athletes from 17 regions competed in 18 sports during the annual weeklong tournament.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID