Gender not an issue in business – Sy-Coson

Gender is not a hindrance to success in the male-dominated business community, a top-ranking official of the SM Group said on Tuesday.

SM Investments Corporation Vice Chair Teresita Sy-Coson was given theManagement Man of the Year 2016 award at a ceremony held at the Peninsula Manila in Makati City.

In her acceptance speech, Sy-Coson asked jokingly: “Why is [it]management man of the year and not management person of the year?”

Sy-Coson is only the second female recipient of MAP’s Man of the year award, following former Philippine Economic Zone Authority(PEZA) director Lilia de Lima in 2010.

“Gender is not an issue. It doesn’t matter if you call [the awardee]management man or management person of the year. I still appreciate the honor,” Sy-Coson said.

In the male-dominated business world, Sy-Coson noted, “Many times in my career, I had to feel like a man to work in the business community,”

However, being a woman did not stop her from thriving in the industry. She noted the importance of creativity and going beyond traditional business strategies.

“Perceive the situation from a different angle in order to gain leverage in making decisions,” Sy-Coson said.

Last month, MAP announced that Sy-Coson was this year’s recipient of the MAP Management Man of the Year 2016 award.

“The “M.A.P. Management Man of the Year” is a prestigious award that M.A.P. bestows on individuals in the business community or government for attaining unquestioned distinction in the practice of management and for contributing to the country’s progress,” the organization said.

MAP noted that Sy-Coson was chosen as this year’s recipient of the award for the following reasons: she steered the SM Group’s retail business to greater heights with her at the helm for over four decades; transforming the SM Group’s property business into one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia with investments in malls, residences, commerci al buildings, leisure and tourism; and her valuable contribution in sustaining BDO’s position as the leading bank in the Philippines.

The organization also recognized her leadership role and the substantial contributions of the SM Group of companies to national development, job creation and income generation through its huge investments in real estate, banking, shopping malls, hotels, convention centers, and gaming.

The award also cited her role in strengthening the SM Group’s corporate social responsibility programs through the SM Foundation’s developmental programs on education, livelihood, health and wellness, and the BDO Foundation’s programs in the areas of relief operations, education, shelter and livelihood.