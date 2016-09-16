‘Gener,’ southwest monsoon to bring more rains

TWO weather systems, Typhoon Gener and the southwest monsoon, will continue to bring rains over certain parts of the country this weekend, the state weather bureau said on Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned that Gener has intensified and stays 200-kilometer east northeast of Basco, Batanes with maximum winds of 160 kilometer per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 195 kph.

It was forecast to move north, northwest at 20 kph.

Gener is expected to leave the country on Monday.

Rains with gusty winds are expected in Batanes Group of Islands where storm signal No.1 was raised on Friday.

Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains are expected in Ilocos Region, Apayao, Cagayan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Palawan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, while moderate to strong winds from the southwest will be experienced in Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

Angelica Ballesteros