General linked to plunder named Army camp commander

AN Army general, who was charged with plunder before the Sandiganbayan, was named the new camp commander of Fort Bonifacio, home of the 75,000-strong Philippine Army.

Brig. Gen. Roy Devesa, former brigade commander of the Army’s 503rd Infantry Brigade, replaced Col. Kiram-Azcar Grajo, who served as head in acting capacity after Brig. Gen. Rodel Mauro Alarcon retired in January 24, 2017.

The Office of the Ombudsman exonerated in 2013 Devesa, who was accused of allegedly misusing P2.3 billion in military funds.

Also charged with Devesa were former Armed Forces chiefs Diomedio Villanueva, Roy Cimatu and Efren Abu, who all served under the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo; two resident auditors and several military officers.

Devesa had a rank of full colonel in 2012 when the charges were filed against him.

It was retired Col. George Rebusa, a former budget officer of the Armed Forces of the Philippines who revealed the corruption issues within the military organization.

It was Maj. Gen. Robert Arevalo who presided the change of command ceremony between Devesa and Grajo.

Arevalo himself was charged with plunder but was also cleared by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales.

Devesa is a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Sandiwa” Class of 1985, whose members include Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., former AFP spokesman and now AFP deputy chief of staff for plans; Vice Admiral Narciso Vingson Jr., AFP deputy chief of staff; Lt. Gen. Rolando Joselito Bautista, commanding general of the Philippine Army; Lt. Gen. Galileo Garard Kintanar Jr., commanding general of the Philippine Air Force, among others. DEMPSEY REYES