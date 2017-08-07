Generals battle Chiefs in NCAA

Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) tangles with Arellano University even as Mapua University takes on College of St. Benilde in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Generals gun for a solo possession of No. 3 while the Chiefs seek to join Colegio de San Juan de Letran on the same spot as they meet head-on at 2 p.m.

EAC turned back Mapua, 77-72, in its previous outing to snap out of a two-game losing skid and secure the solo fourth position with an even 2-2 win-loss record.

Sydney Onwubere is expected to take charge for the Generals. In their previous game, he had an impressive 22-point output that include a clutch three-pointer and two crucial free throws in the dying seconds.

Head coach Ariel Sison also looks to bank on his other seasoned cagers especially Juju Bautista, who contributed a double-double of 12 markers and 11 boards in their last win, and big man Hamadou Laminou.

“We have a veteran squad and it’s a matter of getting that will to win,” said Sison.

Arellano, on the other hand, is raring to bounce back from a 75-82 setback to Letran, which pushed the Chiefs out of the top four on a 2-3 slate.

The last year’s runner-up is expected to bank on main man Kent Salado along with center Lervin Flores, who paced the Legarda-based squad with 17 points and 11 rebounds in its loss to Letran.

Meanwhile, Mapua and St. Benilde lock horns as both teams try to climb out of the cellar.

Toting similar 1-4 cards, the Cardinals and the Blazers, who are both on a losing slide, battle at 4 p.m. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA