Generals, Red Cubs advance in Fr. Martin Cup

The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals and the San Beda Alabang Red Cubs continued their winning ways in the ongoing 23rd Fr. Martin Cup Summer Basketball tournament.

The Generals turned to their free throws in the final minute as they waylaid a foul-troubled Center Escolar University Scorpions, 88-81, at the St. Placid gymnasium inside the San Beda-Manila campus in Mendiola.

William Zuno and Marlon Mahilum showed the way for the Alabang Red Cubs in their 93-85 thrashing of the Lyceum Junior Pirates in the junior division.

Sidney Onwuberre led with 23 points, and he joined Francis Munsayac and two other teammates who sank four crucial charities in the last 57 seconds for the Generals.

The Generals went on to post their fourth straight triumph in Group B of the senior division.

This put them in the solo lead, and in contention for a quarterfinals seat.

Zuno and Mahilum made 27 and 16 points for the Alabang Red Cubs, who also earned win no. 4, and this put them on top of Group A in the junior division.

In other junior games, Letran routed Rich Golden Montessori School, 103-56, to hike their record to 2-1 in Group B.

Jere Cruz and Migo Asuncion had 18 points in powering La Salle Greenhills past St. Patrick, 74-73. They improved to 2-2 in Group A.

Ramon Cuadra shot 19 points for San Beda-Manila in their 83-74 win over Paco Citizens Academy Foundation.