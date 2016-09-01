Generals’ retirement leaves 3 posts vacant

THREE Philippine Army generals are set to retire this September and next month, leaving key military positions vacant.

On Thursday, Lt. Gen. Eduardo Año, Army commander, led retirement ceremonies for Brig. Gen. Leoncio Cirunay, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Reserve Command, who will leave the military service upon reaching the mandatory age of 56 on September 15 and Maj. Gen. Jet Velarmino, the commander of the 8th Infantry Division (ID), who will retire on October 6.

Velarmino, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1982, rendered 38 years and four months of service to the Army. He was a former chief of staff of the headquarters of the Philippine Army.

Cirunay served in the Army for 34 years and two months. He used to be the spokesman for the 9th ID in 2009 before he became the division’s assistant chief of staff for operations and training.

He was assigned to the 2nd ID as the deputy commander of the 202nd Brigade.

Cirunay had four other stints in 2nd ID area before he got assigned to the AFP Reserve Command.

Col. Benjamin Hao, Army spokesman, said a testimonial parade for Maj. Gen. R-Demosthenes Santillian, the Army vice commander, was scheduled on Friday.

Santillian will retire on September 8.

A member of the PMA Class of 1983, he rendered 37 years and 5 months of military service.

Santillian is a recipient of three Distinguished Service Stars.

Officials are yet to announce the replacements of the three generals.

FERNAN MARASIGAN