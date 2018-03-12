Geneva showcases automotive gems

With an estimated 180 exhibitors showing off their wares at the 88th staging of the Geneva International Motor Show, this year’s edition included major automobile manufacturers, prominent designers, and creators of exceptional vehicles, plus the suppliers of equipment and accessories in the Swiss automotive market.

The show strategically spread the 180 exhibitors in six exhibition halls dedicated to automobiles and one hall reserved for the suppliers and representatives of the Swiss automotive industry. Despite of the absence of Opel, Infiniti, DS and Chevrolet/Cadillac, the 106,000 square meters of exhibition space at Palexpo was booked to the rafters.

“It is not secret to anyone that the manufacturers today are thinking twice before participating at any motor show, including a major international one like ours” explained André Hefti, managing director of the Geneva International Motor Show. “Their participation requires a significant investment and henceforth will depend on the importance of their new models. We welcome each year some 10,000 media representatives from around the world. A press conference at the Geneva International Motor Show remains one of the most effective communication vehicles for the manufacturers.” The show also staged 70 press conferences to cover the event.”

Choice picks at the show

A large number of small manufacturers of exclusive models and high-level preparation specialists will be joining the Motor Show. Among these new exhibitors in the “automobile halls” will be Applus Idiada, Arden, Caresoft, Corbellati, E-Moke, Engler, Fomm, GFG Style, Hennessey, Icona, Luxaria Technology, Lvchi Auto, Pal-V, Polestar, Quadro Vehicles, and W Motors.

The Geneva Motor show is one of the most highly anticipated car shows in the world, which is in the same league as Auto Mekanika, Detroit Motor Show, and the Tokyo Motor Show. With numerous eye candies spread throughout the show, this writer picked the hottest cars that were presented to the motoring public.

Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept – the return of the legendary Supra nameplate signalled Toyota’s intent to bring back the brand’s sporty image and motor sports roots, with its race-ready body kit and a stripped out interior.

Porsche 911 GT3RS – the Stuttgart based carmaker released its new GT3RS, sporting cues from the old Carrera RS 2.7 which also adorned past GT3RS models, and will launch in Germany in April. The 4-liter flat-six now produces 520 hp, mated to a six-speed sequential paddleshift gearbox.

Ferrari 488 Pista –With 720 hp coming from its 3.9-liter twin turbocharged V8, it is the most powerful V8 Ferrari has ever produced.

Audi E-Tron Prototype SUV – A fleet of Audi E-Tron prototype SUVs are loose on the streets of Geneva for extensive testing, with one model displayed in camo on their stage in Geneva. They are powered with three electric motors, altogether producing 429hp, and are powered with a battery pack which the automaker claims take 30 minutes to charge.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV – the new Outlander will now use a 2.4-liter Atkinson cycle gas engine for better efficiency.

Tata EVision concept – Tata demonstrated its new Omega platform shared with Jaguar and Land Rover for EV applications on this concept car.

WITH REPORTS FROM ALAIN LOUISE GERONIMO