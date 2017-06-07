GenSan cites Manila Times for model city award

General Santos City (GenSan) was cited as one of the most livable cities in the country during The Manila Times Philippine Model Cities Forum and Awards held recently at the New World Manila Bay Hotel in Manila.

In response to this, the Sangguniang Panglungsod (City Council) of General Santos passed Resolution No. 427 expressing its “profound appreciation to The Manila Times for conferring an award to the City of General Santos.”

GenSan was cited as a model city and one of the most livable urban centers in the country. The Manila Times confers The Road and Home Award to the city that has adequate and well maintained public infrastructure and public housing projects for its residents.

General Santos City Vice Mayor Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles received the award in behalf of the city.

ZENNON DAYANDANTE/INTERN