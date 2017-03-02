Gensan earmarks P22M for museum

General Santos City: has earmarked P22 million to construct a Cultural and Heritage Museum to preserve its rich multicultural history, culture and heritage. Vice Mayor Shirlyn Bañas-Nograles, chairman of the city museum project’s technical working group, said the city government has contracted the KGD Builders for the construction work that costs around P7 million and another P15 million for the construction that includes a glass-enclosed atrium at the building’s main entrance. The square glass structure, she added, based on the architectural design of Michael Ang, will serve as exhibit area. Mayor Ronnel Rivera spearheaded the groundbreaking and laying of the time capsule containing the museum project’s plans at its site located at the back of the main city hall building recently. The city government designated the historic old city government building, built on October 26, 1949, as host of the city museum through City Ordinance No. 01, series of 2011. “The preservation of heritage and culture is essential in the development of the city,” Rivera said. Under the ordinance, the city museum will serve as venue to showcase the history, culture and myths and evolution of the southern frontier people, both first inhabitants or indigenous individuals, and migrant settlers, including their artifacts, tools and infrastructures. It will also serve as a repository of vanishing treasures consisting of heirlooms and arts/crafts of early dominant indigenous peoples in the city and its ruling Moro sultanates.