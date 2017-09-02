Gensan holds Tuna Festival

The 19th Tuna Festival in General Santos (GenSan) City that opened on Friday showcased events that promote peace in Mindanao. GenSan councilor Shandee Llido-Pestano, chair of the tourism council committee, said this year’s festivities with theme “A PEACEtival of fun — Bida sa Saya, Bida sa Tuna!” will culminate on September 15. Highlights are the 2nd Dragon Boat Race, 2017 Bancarera, Ms. Tourism Coronation Night and the 5th Mayor Rivera Shooting Cup competition.