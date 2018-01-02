Gensan power co-op expected to supply RE this yr

AN electric cooperative is set to supply renewable energy (RE) to General Santos and neighboring areas this year, according to AboitizPower Corp., the power arm of Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.

AboitizPower said on Monday that South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative Inc. (SOCOTECO II) was looking forward to receiving energy supplies this year once unit Hedcor completes construction of the 69-megawatt (MW) Manolo Fortich Hydroelectric Power Project in the province of Bukidnon.

The first plant, Manolo Fortich Hydro 1, will have an installed capacity of 43.4MW while the second plant, Manolo Fortich Hydro 2, will have an installed capacity of 25.4MW.

Set for completion within the first half of the year, the hydropower facility will generate about 68.8MW of clean renewable energy for Mindanao. It is now on its commissioning phase to check the alignment of the entire system.

SOCOTECO II signed in December last year a 20-MW RE supply agreement with Hedcor in a bid to balance its generation mix.

“We are excited with this brand-new partnership with AboitizPower. For many years now, we have witnessed the company’s commitment in helping us provide the best service to our member-consumers” SOCOTECO II General Manager Bong Sotelo said.

Currently, SOCOTECO II provides power supply to the municipalities of Sarangani, Tupi, and Polomolok in South Cotabato and General Santos City.

Hedcor is a subsidiary of AboitizPower, which operates and manages run-of-river hydropower plants all over the Philippines.

It currently operates 22 hydropower plants in the Philippines, 11 of which are located in Benguet, five in Davao City, four in Davao del Sur, and one each in Mountain Province and Ilocos Sur.

AboitizPower is the holding company for the Aboitiz Group’s investments in power generation, distribution, and retail electricity services. The listed firm has interests in both renewable and non-renewable generation plants.

It owns distribution utilities that operate in high-growth areas in Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao, including the second and third largest private utilities in the country.

Shares of AboitizPower rose 0.24 percent to close at P41.55 on Friday.