Gentle luxury in the metro

The hustle and bustle of everyday life can be overwhelming at times. More and more these days, people are looking forward to a break from their daily routine or even a fresher way of living their lives.

Imagine being able to bask in the serenity of nature and the comfort of luxury without leaving the confines of the metro.

With its recently completed Tower 1 of Botanika Nature Residences, aspiring homeowners can take root in the units of Filigree’s flagship project, Botanika Nature Residences.

Luxurious living, marked by exclusivity, privacy and gentility can be found within the area of Botanika. The residence epitomizes nature, scenery, and a verdant urban environment within its three exceptional mid-rise condominium towers.

Furthering its green orientation, Botanika has received a three-star rating of BERDE (Building for Ecologically Responsive Design Excellence) from the Philippine Green Building Council.

Filigree has reached a milestone in Botanika Nature Residences as its newly completed first tower is open to residents who are looking to live in the luxury of nature without leaving the metro. Filigree is the newest luxury real estate brand in the country that offers a portfolio of masterfully crafted upscale living spaces.

A grand landscape

Grandeur manifests itself in the façade of the residence. The building and landscaped drop-off area heightens a dramatic entrance to the elegant, hotel-like lobby which leads to the atrium with scenic elevators.

At the heart of Botanika are the amply sized and meticulously planned condominium units which are finely crafted and enriched with premium finishes.

Future residents can then add their personal warmth and signature taste to the units of the premium development by Filigree.

Botanika Nature Residences’s units consist of two-bedroom suites, three-bedroom flats, three-bedroom bi-level units, five-bedroom garden bi-level units and grand penthouse units whose size ranges from 123 to 343 sq. m.

The nature of Botanika

Botanika features lush “gardenscapes” that traverses the entire property, giving off a relaxed atmosphere to its residents.

The residence also highlights its Tiered pool—a uniquely sized swimming and lap pools with a canopied veranda, a sunbathing deck, and changing rooms. There is also a kiddie pool and play areas complete with a treehouse for the kids to enjoy.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome residents as they finally make Botanika their home,” says Head of Filigree Kate Ilagan.

Ilagan added that Botanika by Filigree is condominium masterpiece that they at Filigree are most proud of.

Behind the development of Botanika Nature Residences are professionals who excel in their field. Leandro V Locsin Partners (architects of record), Architecture International (design consultant), AECOM Singapore (landscape architects), and Miaja Design Group (interior designers) all shared their expertise to establish the nature residence.

With Tower 1 of Botanika Nature Residences complete and ready to accept residents, Filigree proves its ability to complete projects on time without compromise.

Ilagan commented that this ability serves as a testament that shows their “unyielding commitment to investors and unit owners.”

The succeeding towers will soon take shape to embody the fine qualities that make Filigree one of a kind and Botanika as a notable address in the Metro South.