A geography of memories and emotions

Mario de Rivera opens his exhibition “Map of my Heart” at the Mezzanine of Makati Shangri-la, Manila.

Organized by Hiraya Gallery, De Rivera transports his audience once again to a nether region of the imagination, into a geography of memory and emotions.

Eminent critic Alice Guillermo wrote, “De Rivera’s sumptuous imagery shows the rich confluence of culture—where traditions co-mingle—converging the artist’s faith in the essential unity of humankind.

Map of my Heart runs until September 30.