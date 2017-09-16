Saturday, September 16, 2017
    A geography of memories and emotions

    The Sunday Times Magazine

    Mario de Rivera opens his exhibition “Map of my Heart” at the Mezzanine of Makati Shangri-la, Manila.
    Organized by Hiraya Gallery, De Rivera transports his audience once again to a nether region of the imagination, into a geography of memory and emotions.

    Eminent critic Alice Guillermo wrote, “De Rivera’s sumptuous imagery shows the rich confluence of culture—where traditions co-mingle—converging the artist’s faith in the essential unity of humankind.
    Map of my Heart runs until September 30.

