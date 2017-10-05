George Yang presents ‘Klassikal’ scholars anew

Back from 2016’s hit classical concert “Songs from a Silver World,” the talented scholars of Klassikal Music Foundation (KMF) are set to put a grand twist on some of the most enjoyable songs ever written in “Klassikal Music Foundation presents: One with the Stars,” KMF’s 10th anniversary musical extravaganza.

Founded in 2007 by McDonald’s Philippines Founder and Chairman George Yang, KMF is a scholarship fund that provides assistance to deserving students who are financially incapable of pushing through with costly music degrees. By doing so, this brings these wunderkinds closer to their dreams.

One with the Stars will shine the spotlight on the KMF scholars and their singing prowess through timeless operatic numbers. Aside from that, they will also be performing their own renditions of contemporary tracks. Inspired by a song from the musical “Fame,” the show will feature a repertoire that includes old favorites such as “Thank you for the Music” and “To All the Girls I Loved Before,” and recent chart-toppers such as “Chandelier” and “This Girl is On Fire.”

“Our aim is to bring joy to the entire community that supports the brightest scholars of the Klassikal Music Foundation and the organization,” says Yang, adding that this year’s show will “rock audiences.”

The KMF scholars will delight guests with their heavenly voices together with the Foundation’s founder himself. Yang, recognized as one of the Philippines’ most sought-after tenors, is set to perform a special number during the show.

“As the leading scholarship program for classical singers in the country, we will keep on pushing the boundaries for our students. We want our singers to be capable of providing quality entertainment as they perform pop tunes as timeless songs,” says Yang.

The Foundation takes pride in the level of talent and skill demonstrated by its scholars, whom it considers not only as superb performers but also as symbols of the enduring relevance and importance of the art form.

One With the Stars is broken into six segments and directed by international Filipino baritone and Musical Theater Director Andrew Fernando, with musical direction by Dingdong Fiel, choreography by Rudy De Dios and Anselmo Dictado of Ballet Manila, and lighting design by John Batalla. KMF Board Members include Yang, Raul Sunico, Lily Monteverde, Rachelle Gerodias-Park, Gerard Salonga, and Raul Navarro.

The showcase will be held on October 12, at 7:30 pm at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. All proceeds go to the scholarship fund.