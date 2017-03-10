Gerald Anderson celebrates birthday on the track

Gerald Anderson has truly come a long way since his onscreen debut via reality show Pinoy Big Brother in 2006. The then-17-year-old Filipino-American captured the hearts of television viewers with his boyish charm and innocence.

After finishign third place in the race, Anderson became a regular on ABS-CBN TV shows and even top-billed Star Cinema films with his then reel and real-life lady love, Kim Chiu whom she met inside the famous Big Brother house.

From teen idol, Anderson slowly honed his skills to become the versatile leading man that he is today making him still viable even after the breakup of his team up dubbed as “Kimerald” with Chiu. Thereafter, he starred opposite Bea Alonzo, Sarah Geronimo and Jessy Mendiola and even took unconventional roles for projects Budoy and On The Job, that showed his acting skills.

What not many viewers know is that Anderson is an athlete who can never seem to get enough of pushing his body to the limits. From basketball, Anderson has also taken a liking to running.

In fact, the 26-year old is going all out in preparing for his biggest sporting event this 2017—his first ever full marathon.

Taking place on March 19, Anderson will be testing his strength in a 42-kilometer run at the famous Los Angles Marathon.

In preparation for this, Anderson made sure to include his solid supporters into his journey towards being the Skechers’ official Philippine representative to the race.

Anderson’s 5-kilometer run touted as “siGE takbo! Anderson’s Road to LA Marathon” on March 5 at the McKinley West was a prelude to his 28th birthday on March 7.

“The concept came about when I started training for triathlons… I wasn’t really into running at first but it eventually grew on me,” Anderson said.

Just last year, Anderson organized an adventure-packed and interactive bootcamp for his solid supporters in Subic. This year, he once again gathered his fans together to continue leading a healthy lifestyle.

Even his Ikaw Lang Ang Iibigin co-stars Jake Cuenca and Grae Fernandez made time to join Gerald’s pre-birthday run.

According to Anderson, it took him and his hard-working team about one month to mount “siGE takbo.”

“This event is very important for me because the people I care about are here to share it with me,” said Anderson.

The fun gathering started with a Zumba warm-up session and later on, the announcement of the special prize winners and the friendly run’s fastest runners.

Declared fastest runners were Froilan Enriquez, Alvincent Bendanillo and Rommel Malimban while the winners under the female category are Aida Valeña, Janina Garcia and Robin Reyes first, second and third placer respectively

Anderson is scheduled to leave soon for LA for another week of training before facing his newest challenge.

“I’ve been training and running a lot. In terms of what I feel, well, I’m both excited and very nervous,” he said. “But I will surely enjoy the entire experience,” Anderson ended.