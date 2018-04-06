Gerald Anderson cops enviable moniker

It’s most opportune time for Gerald Anderson to get bestowed a new and enviable moniker “Universal Leading Man” by the creative image makers of Star Cinema, his home studio who saw through his movie career unequivocally for the past decade since he emerged winner from the “Pinoy Big Brother” reality search.

Said new entitlement sounded like it relegated unreservedly all other titles or crowns imaginable there are on the heads of those who came into the network’s stable of talents before and after him.

Gerald’s new title was the hot fodder in his most recent guesting on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” with said Asia’s King of Talk who sort of validated it to the viewing public on national TV and to The Filipino Channel around the globe.

On being asked how he takes the new tag, Gerald gushed and summed up his reaction in one word – “frightening.” It’s because it carries with it certain expectations larger than what he has achieved in the past and to the present time.

In hindsight, going by the thought “universal” Gerald has made his initial homerun in the international community of filmmakers through Erik Matti’s commercially and critically acclaimed film “On The Job” with Piolo Pascual as co-lead actor. This got a commercial run in some theaters in the US.

In fact some of its footages were featured in glowing terms on CNN as a remarkable action thriller whose explosive content predated the expose of self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa about the wheeling and dealing of illegal drugs in the hands of big-time convicted drug lords themselves inside Muntinlupa prison. It was also exhibited in the prestigious Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes International Film Festival.

Incidentally, early on some local film astute observers had high hopes of the polished and breakthrough action filmmaking it to the Oscar awards more than perhaps Hannah Espia’s “Transit” which was favored instead by the local Oscar’s selection committee. Unfortunately, the Israel-filmed entry was struck out from the list at the early rounds For the Best Foreign Language Film Category.

More than Gerald’s past accolades, the present title came in the nick of time over the commercial success of his latest rom-com flick “My Perfect You” opposite Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

On the film’s touted P10 million take at the box-office on the first day, Gerald disclosed in the aforesaid talk show that he received an alarming text on the same day from his mother in General Santos City asking him to spare and share at least P1 million with her from said amount. He replied gamely at once telling her that said amount is not due him but Star Cinema’s.

* * *

GUESS WHO? Even long before he came home from abroad, debonair actor (DA) was hot item among the gossip mongers in the Filipino community for his romantic liaison with a closeted actor (CA) of his stature.

You think the two of them had put their romantic past behind them now that they are back for good in their homeland?

Think again. The two recently were sighted checking in and using aliases in a suppposedly ultra-private resort too far from the city and accessible only by a chopper.

Clue: DA is a top model for cosmetic enhancement, while CA is yet to make a dent as creditable performer.