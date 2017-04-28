Sound advice from newly minted ‘fitspirations’

ABS-CBN stars Gerald Anderson, Matteo Guidicelli and Paulo Avelino are considered three of the most versatile actors in the country today. They have effectively transformed themselves into different characters be it on television or the movies, and are going from strength to strength in their respective careers.

Anderson, who started out in showbiz as “Third Big Placer” in the first season of Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition (2006), proved his acting mettle in the acclaimed film On The Job (2013). This was after a string TV series and romantic movies, which honed his skills one after another.

Guidicelli, on the other hand, entered showbiz in earnest, attending drama and performing arts school in the United States to pursue his love for acting, following a decorated stint in the fast lane as a karting racer.

Finally, Avelino, who made a name as “The Prince of Teleseryes,” already has a coveted Gawad Urian Best Actor award on his shelf for the indie movie release Sayaw Ng Dalawang Kaliwang Paa (2011).

Undoubtedly equipped with acting chops, the handsome trio agrees that with their fame come many responsibilities. Besides being professional in every project they take, they also have to stay fit and healthy in order to get through their grueling work schedule, and of course, look good, as actors should.

In doing so, Anderson, Guidicelli and Avelino have each earned for themselves the millennial tag of “fitspiration” – that is, an individual who encourages or inspires other people to attain their fitness goals.

Asked how they feel about this particular part of their fame, the three actors confessed at their endorsement launch for Century Tuna’s “My Recipe to Sexy” campaign that they actually battle with insecurities about their form like everyone else.

“There were a lot of times that I’d feel insecure about my body,” Avelino went first. “But I what chose to focus on is just to stay healthy because that’s when everything follows.”

Elaborating, he said, “I mean being fit doesn’t really mean you have to have six-pack abs or that you’re ripped. Being fit is being healthy—which also means eating properly and exercise. Doing all that, I boosted my confidence too.”

“That also happens to me as well,” Guidicelli admitted. “There was a stage in my life that I was very conscious of how I looked—my legs were skinny, my arms are too big—but then I became confident when I changed my lifestyle—the way I’d eat, how much I sleep, how much I exercise. I felt better doing all that, and everything else followed.”

“I think insecurities will always there,” Anderson finally joined in. “No matter how ripped you are, insecurities will be there, but you should divert that to improving your fitness performance. Make those insecurities motivate you.”

The men also agreed that the kind of lifestyle people have today are those that often lead to the feeling of laziness and a disinterest in exercise.

“When you feel lazy, those are the very days when you need to force yourself to work out. Even the best athletes, they also feel that way sometimes, but they just focus on the benefits they will get from exercise,” Anderson shared.

“Feeling lazy to work out also happens to me after a long day of taping. But I think the trick is just get out of bed and out of the house, feel the warmth of the sun, and sweat it out. You’ll realize after that that you’ll have the energy to work out and exercise,” Avelino advised.

More importantly, according to Guidicelli, “Just surround yourself with a positive community—friends or a team—that motivates you. There will be days that you wake up in the morning and you find yourself having a hard time to get out of be, but when that happens to me, I always think to myself that I’m wasting time. Imagine how much you can do by just getting up and getting active.”

Truly embracing their “fitspiration” status, the three actors also took time to blow off the notion that people should double up on getting fit during the summer. For them, the goal of staying healthy and lean should be yearlong.

“I don’t believe in the ‘summer body.’ We only have one body so we should always take care of it, summer or not,” Anderson insisted.

“People ask me how I stay so motivated all year long and I tell them the truth that to commit to getting in shape is difficult. But once you start a routine and keep at it, getting in shape will become a lifestyle. You’ll have the energy for it and it won’t be so hard anymore,” Guidicelli rounded up.