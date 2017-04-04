Gerald Anderson provides star power in triathlon

Actor Gerald Anderson provided celebrity power at Tri United Standard Exceed, the first of the ActiveHealth triathlon series organized by Bike King in February. He raced with fellow members of Team De Rosa.

For somebody who stopped racing for a few years, he had a good performance, among the Top 12 in the 25-29 age group.

“I did a triathlon once in 2013, but then I stopped. It feels good to be back. I like triathlon racing because when you race you always push yourself to the limit. Definitely, this will be the first of many,” said Anderson, who has since participated in a duathlon and is scheduled to join Subic Bay International Triathlon (SuBIT). His upcoming teleserye is also about triathletes.

The opening salvo of the Tri United series attracted an all-time high of 1,000 plus participants, a record for the series and for Subic, dubbed as the triathlon capital of the Philippines.

It was a back-to-back win for Australian triathlete Mitch Robins. “It is my third time participating in Tri United. I had such a nice swim, tough bike ride, and a nice run, too. The crowd support was amazing. I like to race here in the Philippines. I always have good memories of racing here,” he said.

Robins was closely followed by second and third placers Nikko Huelgas and John Leerams Chicano, respectively.

According to ActiveHealth’s Operating Vice President Antonio Mapa, “Tri United Standard Exceed is really a test for triathletes, and it is their way of preparing for other events in the calendar whether here or abroad.”

The Tri United Long Distance Exceed will be held on July 2 in Subic.