Gerald Santos grateful to Regine Velasquez for concert guesting

Gerald Santos is excited for his major concert titled Something New In My Life to be held tomorrow, April 9, at the SM Skydome.

The concert is part of his 10th anniversary celebration in showbiz. What makes this very special is that he finally got the nod of Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez to be his special guest, together with the UP Concert Chorus.

Regine hosted the singing competition Pinoy Pop Superstar where Gerald was the grand champion in the show’s second season. It’s only now that Regine was able to grant Gerald’s request for her to guest in the latter’s concert.

Aside from having Regine as guest, the Prince of Ballads is expected to announce something big on the day of his concert. However, he has to wait for the go signal before he can make that career-changing announcement as he can’t preempt the big news that has driven him to tears when he first learned of it.

Looking back at his career in showbiz the last 10 years, Gerald said the most difficult time was when he didn’t have a network to back him up. After his contract with GMA ended, he moved to TV5 but the result was not as favorable as expected.

His singing career kept him afloat, thankful that his manager Cocoy Ramilo stood by him despite the hard times and continued to push his career no matter how great the odds and the intrigues were.

“I am thankful also to the fans, as well as the members of the press who had been supporting me ever since I started in the business. I could not have gone this far in my career if not for them,” he said.

***

Recently launched was Crown Star Apple Productions. Presented at the said event were the new young talents of the fledgling company. These youngsters passed the audition and workshop facilitated by indie director Jigz Recto.

Among the talents who performed that night were dance group Electro Groovers and young girls and children – both boys and girls – who will be trained and sent to auditions for commercials and possible roles in TV dramas.

According to Madame Marilou, who heads Crown Star Apple Productions, she had long wanted to put up a talent arm for the company.

She said they were overwhelmed by the number of children and teeners who showed up at the auditions they announced in February.

“We are happy with the response from the kids and their parents as well. We hope to discover more talented kids in the days to come,” said the producer.

She is optimistic that Crown Star Apple Productions will be successful in their desire to develop these kids who might become the stars of tomorrow.

***

A popular TV host-actress is getting the ire of the production team because of her many demands.

In one of her tapings, she demanded to be given a service vehicle that will fetch her from her residence and bring her to the location.

The production team acceded to her request but when the service vehicle arrived, she made a not-so-nice comment as it was quite old.

“Sana nag-Grab Taxi na lang ako kung ganyan lang pala ang service na ipapadala ninyo,” the TV host-actress was heard saying.

The TV host-actress can afford to book a Grab Taxi ride for herself and spare the production team of stress but she is probably just “naglalambing” with the staff. Unfortunately, the “paglalambing” did not work.