Gerald Santos and his showbiz struggles before landing ‘Thuy’

It took more or less 11 years before Gerald Santos, dubbed the country’s “Prince of Ballad,” to achieve his current stature. He pretty much had roller coaster until landing the major role of Thuy in the upcoming UK tour of Miss Saigon.

In The Know sat down with Gerald the day after the company announced he was included in the cast. Understandably, he was still ecstatic with the official statement, even though he already knew he got the part since December 2016. For his audition, Gerald sang “Kim’s Nightmare,” which wowed producers of the show.

“Nakaka-overwhelm sa akin that they were impressed with the video. According to the casting director, sabi nila, Cameron Macintosh said, ‘This guy is phenomenal’.”

Gerald went through four auditions before landing the part. He remembers lining up under the heat of the summer in April last year, while practicing all the songs from the hit musical.

“Nakakakaba talaga kasi wala akong boses [that time]. I just came from my Pedro Calungsod tour in the province but I took the chance and I am glad that I did.”

Gerald further recalled how his showbiz career had never been a walk in the park. He went through so many network transfers, with intrigues on top of everything, but his faith in God was his key in holding on and never giving up.

“Album lang and concert lang nang concert. Wala naman nakakapansin but we kept on striving. Hindi kami sumuko at nagtiwala lang kami sa Diyos that our time will come. Huwag mawawalan ng pag-asa at faith kay God. Nag-hang on lang kami kay Lord, and asked, ‘Give us more reason na ipagpatuloy pa ito’.”

Gerald just received his one-way ticket to London and is leaving on May 6 to start rehearsals. The Miss Saigon UK tour opens on July 3.

Best of luck, Gerald!

***

Yes, he is at it again! Direk Brillante Mendoza is leaving for Cannes, France this coming May to meet with producers who are very interested to show his series Amo in Europe. Amo focuses on the reality of extra judicial killings in our country, and stars Derek Ramsay.

Direk Brillante shared, “I just remembered that there is a series category so I submitted two episodes and they immediately picked them up.”

Amo will soon be shown on TV5.

***

GUESS WHO? You will have a hard time guessing (or believing) who this showbiz husband is. But here’s the story all the same.

His family looks picture perfect but the image faded away when word got out that he was making advances on this beautiful socialite. At a party, showbiz husband was chatty with beautiful socialite that at first, she thought that he was being the nice friendly guy he is known to be. But as the night progressed, socialite noticed that showbiz husband was more than chatty that it already puzzled her what his motives were.

It all became clearer to her when showbiz husband invited socialite to a private spot where they could talk alone. Since he is married and also a popular personality with his very famous wife, beautiful socialite wisely said no.

She could not believe that showbiz husband, of all the showbiz spouses, would do such a thing. But people from showbiz husband’s camp says that his famous wife’s controlling persona suffocates him that he resorts to seeking attention elsewhere. Oooh! Can you guess who?!

***

Until next week, ta-ta!