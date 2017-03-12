Geraldo wins over Demecillo for WBO Oriental title

Filipino Mark Anthony Geraldo defeated compatriot Kenny Demecillo via unanimous decision on Saturday night to claim the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental bantamweight belt at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Hong Kong.

Known for his superior technical boxing skills, the 25-year-old boxer from Valencia City, Bukidnon used his crisp jabs in dismantling Demecillo and got the nods of the judges, who all scored 96-94, 98-92 and 98-92 favoring Geraldo.

Demecillo, 24, fell to 12-4-2 win-loss-draw record with seven knockouts.

The victory boosted the stock of Geraldo to get a world title shot opportunity this year.

Geraldo previously beat the reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas last March 17, 2012 via majority decision in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu.

But after winning seven fights, Geraldo (34-7-3 win-loss-draw record with 15 knockouts) lost to Puerto Rican erstwhile IBF super flyweight champion McJoe Arroyo via unanimous decision last December 20, 2014.

Meanwhile, Filipino Ro­mero Duno (13-1 record with 12 knockouts) knocked out Mexican Christian Gonzalez (16-1 record with 14 knockouts) in the second round to win the World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Intercontinental lightweight belt Friday night at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, US.

