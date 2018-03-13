Gerard Butler enters ‘The Den of Thieves’

Discover the dark side of Los Angeles where cops and robbers go head-to-head in Gerard Butler’s latest action thriller movie, “Den of Thieves,” opening today.

Presented by VIVA International Pictures and MVP Entertainment, the film is a crime saga set in contemporary Los Angeles. It follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of the Regulators—an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Department; and the Outlaws—the state’s most successful bank robbery crew.

The Regulators is led by alpha dog “Big Nick” O’Brien played by Butler (“Olympus Has Fallen,” “300”). He’s a hard-drinking career detective who will stop at nothing to put an end to the Outlaws’ crime spree. The Outlaws is led by the icy and calm Ray Merriman played by Pablo Schreiber (“13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,” “Orange is the New Black”). The Outlaws operate with military precision, meticulous planning, and employ subject matter expertise – all skills acquired from military special ops service and prison stints.

After taunting the authorities for years with increasingly ambitious unsolved robberies, Outlaws leader Merriman sets his sights on the ultimate heist: infiltrating the Los Angeles branch of the Federal Reserve and stealing $30 million of unfit US currency being taken out of circulation before it can be shredded and destroyed.

Meanwhile, The Regulators starts a tense game of cat and mouse as they work to tie the Outlaws to a string of unsolved heists and anticipate their next move. In a series of escalating confrontations, it soon becomes apparent that neither side plays by traditional rules, and there are no heroes or villains in the intricate face off. In the end, it’s an explosive battle between equally matched opposites, reaching a thrilling, and entirely unexpected climax.

Den of Thieves also stars Evan Jones, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson. This film also marks the directorial debut of screenwriter and producer Christian Gudegast (“London Has Fallen”).