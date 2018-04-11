German billionaire vanishes on Swiss Alps skiing trip

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: The billionaire chief of Germany’s sprawling Tengelmann retail group has gone missing while skiing in the Swiss Alps, the company said on Wednesday, although searchers have not given up hope of finding him. “Search teams on the scene are doing everything they can” to find 58-year-old Karl-Erivan Haub after his failure to return from a ski excursion on Saturday, a company spokeswoman said. “My brother is a very experienced ski mountaineer, so despite the time that has passed since (his disappearance) we aren’t giving up hope of finding him soon,” Christian Haub, who jointly manages the Tengelmann group with Karl-Erivan, wrote in a letter to employees seen by German business newspaper Handelsblatt. “Please cross your fingers for us to find my brother quickly,” he asked. Haub set off at a height of 12,470 feet on the Klein Matterhorn, a glacier-shrouded peak that is the highest in Europe reachable by cable car. Blick reported that he was training for the “Patrouille,” a ski mountaineering race organized by the Swiss army slated this year for April 17.

AFP