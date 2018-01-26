German ex-leader Schroeder to tie the knot for 5th time

SEOUL: Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder will marry a South Korean translator 26 years his junior after his fourth marriage fell apart, he said on Thursday. The 73-year-old former German leader—whose colorful private life and multiple marriages earned him the nickname “Audi man,” a reference to the German carmaker’s four-ring symbol—said that he would wed Kim So-Yeon this year. In a press conference in Seoul, Schroeder said that he already met Kim’s family. “The wedding will probably be held in the fall and the exact venue and timing will be decided later.” Kim, 47, is a Seoul representative of the Economic Development Agency of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and has worked as a Korean translator for Schroeder. Their relationship emerged last September when Doris Schroeder Kopf, Schroeder’s fourth wife, said in the process of divorcing him that Kim had played a part in the breakup. Schroeder insisted Thursday that Kim had nothing to do with the breakup but said he would spend the rest of his life traveling back and forth between Germany and the South. Schroeder served as German chancellor from 1998 to 2005.