German firm brings Euro luxury shopping to PH

Aviareps, reputedly the world’s leading airline and tourism management company handling over 90 airlines and more than 90 tourism clients, brings Chic Outlet Shopping to the Philippine travel market for the European luxury shopping experience.

Aviareps Philippines Office Director Jean Lugan on Monday said the event will provide local travel agencies and tour operators with some of the best shopping experiences they can offer their clients who have plans of travelling to Europe.

A team from Chic Outlet Shopping Europe will be in the Philippines on January 25 for business talks with some of the country’s biggest travel agencies and tour operators.

The event will have tourism managers from Chic Outlet Shopping villages including Ingolstadt in Munich; Wertheim, Frankfurt; La Vallee, Paris; Fidenza, Milan; La Roca, Barcelona; and La Rozas, Madrid.

Lugan noted an increasing demand for fashion and lifestyle shopping in Europe’s major cities and more Asian travellers are taking advantage of shopping villages that offer branded items at low prices.

“This is an opportunity to get to know Europe more and leave some of the misconception behind. The Philippines has a growing middle class and they are looking to explore more places with Europe increasingly becoming an attractive destination to them,” she said in a statement.

Lugan added, “High fashion does not need to be expensive since there are shopping outlets located in these cities where global luxury brands were born. One can get great bargains and at the same time explore places that shaped the creation of these brands.”

A study conducted by Escola Superior d’Administració i Direcció d’Empreses (Esade), an independent and non-profit university in Barcelona and part of the Ramon Llull University, showed that tourists visiting cities like Barcelona, London, Paris and Rome are generally allocating more of their budget for shopping than other expenses.

The study also found that the rise in shopping tourism over the years came because of the growth of Value Retail’s nine villages located in major metropolitan centers across Europe.

Demand for shopping is not only evident for travellers within Europe and its neighboring countries, it said.

The Esade study also showed that Asian travellers contribute a modest bulk in shopping tourism in Europe.

Chic Outlet Shopping villages are defined by their luxury brands, charming open-air village setting, a welcoming and superior service, a calendar of events and exceptional value for money that offers up to 60 percent savings on international brands’ retail prices all year round.

Founded in Germany in 1994, the company has expanded its services from tourism marketing to now include trade and retail promotion, information technology and financial consulting services.

Aviareps, which started its Philippine operations last year, represents Chic Outlet Shopping in most Asian countries.