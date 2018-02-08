German industrial output fell in Dec

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: German industrial production lost some momentum last December, but not enough to cloud the generally bright outlook for Europe’s largest economy, official data showed on Wednesday.

Output slipped 0.6 percent month-on-month in December, after rising by 3.1 percent the previous month, federal statistics authority Destatis said in data adjusted for price, seasonal and calendar variations.

Looking at the different sectors, capital goods makers reported a 2.6-percent drop in output in the month, while consumer goods production fell by 0.5 percent.

By contrast, output of intermediate goods grew by 1.5 percent.

Elsewhere in the economy, energy output increased 1.4 percent, while construction output shrank by 1.7 percent.

On Tuesday, Destatis reported a rebound in industrial orders for December.

And analysts see the German economy continuing to perform well this year, with businesses, consumers and investor all brimming with confidence, according to recent surveys.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s difficulties to form a new government after inconclusive September elections have done little to sour such confidence, analysts say.