German orchestra in ‘Cross-genre Experience’

The Goethe-Institut Philippinen presents Classical X Electro, A Unique Cross-Genre Experience – an exciting interplay between classical orchestra music and contemporary electronic music to be staged at the University of Santo Tomas on February 9.

Inviting audiences to “discover the unknown,” Classical X Electro is a collaboration between Ensemble Resonanz and Similarobjects, to provide art-inspired tracks that prolifically evoke the senses.

Known for their commitment to new music, Ensemble Resonanz will fascinate audiences with a passionate performance, alongside rising Filipino musical artist, similar objects.

It will be the first time for the Hamburg-based European orchestra to perform in the Philippines.

Founded in 1994, Ensemble Resonanz is a string ensemble consisting of 18 members, all dedicated to versatility in performing both new and early music, and collaborating with fellow artists. Worldwide, they are known for their interpretative approach to classical music.

As ensemble-in-residence at the Laeiszhalle-Musikhalle Hamburg, Ensemble Resonanz opened a successful experimental concert series, and regularly makes guest appearances at many great concert stages and festivals in Germany and Europe.

Classical X Electro is organized by the Goethe-Institut Philippinen, with the support of the University of Santo Tomas.